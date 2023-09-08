Even with the Kansas City Chiefs short-handed, many fans believed that the only way for the Detroit Lions to defeat the defending Super Bowl champions was to play aggressive, gutsy football. Well, head coach Dan Campbell took it to a whole new level just five and-a-half minutes into the first game of the 2023-24 season.

Facing fourth-and-two on the Lions' own 17-yard line, Campbell unfathomably opted for a fake punt. It worked, and 10 plays later Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a Detroit touchdown. When Campbell talked about biting kneecaps in his introductory press conference, people naturally assumed he was a bit bonkers, but his type of bold decision-making is borderline certifiable.

And yet, his fearless mentality and offensive ingenuity are major reasons why there is more buzz surrounding this franchise than there has been in seven years. Fans completely exploded following the heart-stopping play. “What a drive after the fake punt,” Barstool's Dan “Big Cat” Katz posted on X. “Dan Campbell is an absolute psycho.”

Detroit has mirrored the personality of its third-year head coach, stunning the NFL world with a 9-8 record and near-postseason berth last season. Despite being present for the Week 1 opener, Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones is still not reporting to the team and Travis Kelce is sidelined with a knee injury. Add in Campbell's extremely courageous coaching, and Arrowhead Stadium might turn into upset city Thursday night.

It will likely take more improbable plays and stalwart leadership from Goff to pull off such a big feat. Though, something tells me that the Lions' halftime speech contained just the right amount of motivation and absurdity. And that seems to be a winning formula for Dan Campbell and his tenacious group.