The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2023. As the opening game vs. the Lions unfolded, announcer Chris Collinsworth shared his thoughts on the strange feeling of not having superstar tight end Travis Kelce on the field.

Also missing from the field was another Chiefs superstar: Chris Jones. Jones, who was taken in the second round out of Mississippi State in 2016 and has ascended to become one of the best defensive players in the NFL, was present in the stands but absent from the lineup.

Prior to the game Kelce's latest injury situation was revealed. The Chiefs also enjoyed a Super Bowl celebration before the game and shared information about a commemorative patch for a key member of the Kansas City organization.

Information was also revealed on the NBC telecast about Jones' contract situation. According to sideline reporter Melissa Stark, Jones spoke to her about what's been going on.

“Not close enough,” Jones said when asked about whether he was close to a new contract to end his holdout.

Jones reportedly added that he's had no communication with the Chiefs' front office “for a week and a half.”

Chris Jones is in the #Chiefs suite for tonight’s game. He says there’s been no communications on a new deal for a few days. pic.twitter.com/v6rjxnoKGj — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 8, 2023

Fans were in a joking mood on X after seeing Jones as a fan in the stands instead of on the field for Coach Andy Reid's team.

“Buddy is definitely low key hoping the defense does bad lol,” one fan said.

“They’ll pay him tomorrow,” another added.

The Chiefs reportedly “were not opposed to him being there,” a silver lining to the annoyance factor of having the team's best defensive player in street clothes during a pivotal nationally televised game against one of the rising contenders of the NFC in the Detroit Lions.