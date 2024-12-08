About midway through the month of October, the Detroit Lions provided an update on star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson that could only be considered optimistic, stating that if the Lions managed to make their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, there was a chance that Hutchinson would be able to return to the field after suffering a horrific leg injury in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.

That was nearly two months ago at this point, and in the meantime, Hutchinson has been busy rehabbing — and bundling and saving — like a madman, and he now finds himself in a position where it's possible that if the Lions make the NFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year, he could make a return to the field for the biggest game of the year.

Per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team:

“The Lions are holding out hope that Aidan Hutchinson could return as soon as the NFC Championship Game, should Detroit make it that far, per Jay Glazer,” Meirov says on X, formerly Twitter. “Hutchinson has been doing underwater running as part of his rehab, showing promising progress toward recovery.”

Right now, the Lions are in pole position to secure the one and only opening round bye on the NFC side of the NFL Playoffs bracket. For the first time in franchise history, the Lions are favored by Vegas to win the Super Bowl, and just about every notable member of the NFL media would tell you that Dan Campbell's squad is arguably the best in the NFL, even as injuries on the defensive side of the ball continue to pile up.

All of this means that as the NFL Playoffs begin, Detroit could find themselves in a position where all they need to do is win a Divisional Round game and that would potentially allow Hutchinson to return from a fractured tibia and fibula in just over three months time.

Prior to his injury, Hutchinson was considered an early favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year, having notched 7.5 sacks, 19 tackles and 17 QB hits in just five games.