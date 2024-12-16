The Detroit Lions saw their 11-game winning streak come to an end against the Buffalo Bills and their beleaguered defense was hit with another crucial injury during the 48-42 defeat. Cornerback Khalil Dorsey suffered a brutal tibia/fibula injury in the third quarter and left the field on a cart and was later transported to the hospital.

Head coach Dan Campbell told the media that the injury will cost Dorsey the rest of the season. The Lions have suffered multiple serious injuries on the defensive side of the ball, and Dorsey's injury was reminiscent of the broken leg suffered by Aidan Hutchinson earlier in the year.

The Bills offense dictated the pace of the game from the start. Quarterback Josh Allen continued his hot streak, directing the Bills to touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game. Allen ran for the first two touchdowns of the game and Buffalo running back James Allen scored on a 6-yard run on the team's third possession.

Lions defense had managed prior to Bills game

The Lions have been batting defensive injuries throughout much of the season, and even though they had multiple starters missing from the defense — including Hutchinson, Alim McNeil and Alex Anzalone — they had played competitively.

That came to an end against the explosive Buffalo offense. Allen is clearly one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league. A week after he threw 3 TD passes and ran for 3 more scores against the Los Angeles Rams, he threw 2 TD passes against the Lions in addition to the 2 that he ran into the end zone.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff fought to keep his team in the game by completing 38 of 59 passes for 494 yards with 5 TDs and avoiding any interceptions, but the Lions were unable to climb all the way back in the game.

The Lions fell to 12-2 with the loss. They will try to get back on the winning side in Week 16 at Chicago.