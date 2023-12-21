Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen passes Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell as the favorite to win Coach of the Year

Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen has emerged as the new favorite to win the Coach of the Year, passing Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell. Steichen is just slightly ahead with +280 odds while Campbell has +300 odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Campbell has been one of the main favorites to win the award all year long. In his third year as Detroit's coach, he's turned a perpetually losing franchise into a legit contender who's likely going to win their division for the first time in decades. The initial plan Campbell set into motion when he came to Detroit is now in full swing with the Lions at 10-4.

Though Campbell was originally mocked for his ‘biting off kneecaps' speech when he arrived in Detroit, his attitude and fight have resonated with both his team and city. The Lions showed this by turning around their season in 2022, finishing 9-8 after a 1-6 start. Now with the Lions most likely going to clinch a playoff berth, Campbell is understandably one of the top Coach of the Year candidates.

Meanwhile, Shane Steichen has risen to the top of the Coach of the Year odds after pulling off his own turnaround. The Colts were largely written off this season, particularly with injuries to rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor. Yet after a 3-5 start, Indy won four straight and five of their next six. They now are 8-6 and hold the AFC's seventh seed. The only caveat with Steichen's candidacy is it's unlikely he wins without making the playoffs. The Colts can surely win out, but in the case it doesn't it will likely cost Steichen the award.

After Campbell and Steichen, DeMeco Ryans is third in the Coach of the Year race with +380 odds. Mike McDaniel is fourth with +750 odds, Kevin Stefanski is fifth with +800 odds and Kyle Shanahan is sixth with +900 odds through Week 16.