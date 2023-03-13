Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs has turned himself into a recruitment coordinator this offseason. His recruitment of Jalen Ramsey failed after the star corner was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Now, he has his sights set on a former Lions star.

Jacobs threw out a recruiting pitch to Philadelphia Eagles corner Darius Slay. “Yoo big bro we got hella room for you here my guy let’s make some happen I know the whole Detroit would love for that to happen,” Jacobs tweeted Sunday.

Lions Twitter, who expressed their love for Slay and support for a reunion, backed Jacobs up.

A few Lions fans spoke to Slay’s issues with former Lions head coach Matt Patricia. Patricia was hired by Detroit in 2018, and the team traded Slay in 2020 after a falling out. Detroit fired Patricia a few months after the trade occurred.

You want the ultimate middle finger to MP? Come back to Detroit and be part of a team who accomplishes things MP never came close to. — Roar is Restored 🦁 (@roarrestored1) March 12, 2023

Patricia could be the cause of the trade speculation around Slay right now. The Eagles reportedly have interest in hiring the former Lions head coach, despite the issues between him and Slay still existing.

Philadelphia granted Slay’s agent permission to seek a trade on Friday. However, the Eagles still want Slay on their team. They hope to retain their star corner despite the current trade speculation.

Slay and the Eagles had an incredible season that resulted in a birth in the Super Bowl. Philadelphia lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game, but the Eagles could still compete in 2023.

If Slay and Philadelphia can’t figure things out, a return to Detroit certainly seems possible. Only time will tell if the Lions and their former star run it back in 2023.