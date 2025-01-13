After the Detroit Lions lost running back David Montgomery in Week 15 with an MCL injury, the sixth-year back opted for rehab instead of surgery, keeping the chances of returning in the playoffs alive. And once the Lions earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Montgomery's choice to opt out of surgery appeared to have been the right one, as he's expected to see the field on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, per Michael Baca of NFL.com.

“As Campbell previously indicated last week, the head coach confirmed Montgomery will be making his return on Saturday,” Baca wrote.

When talking about Montomgery to reporters this week, Campbell called him a “tone-setter,” noting there will be “a place for him in this game.”

Now, as the Lions make their first appearance in the playoffs after their first-round bye, they take on Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.

To reach the divisional round, Daniels led the Commanders on a game-winning drive that ended in a doink-and-in with time expiring. So, to say their momentum is riding high would be an understatement.

On the flip side, the Lions are coming off a convincing victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18, the game they clinched the No. 1 seed in.

And now, with Montgomery returning to the lineup, Sonic and Knuckles are back.

Lions RB David Montgomery returning from injury vs. Commanders in divisional round

Following another double-digit touchdown season for Montgomery, the former Chicago Bears running back has been a major contributor to this offense.

Under Ben Johnson, one of the hottest names in the 2025 head coaching carousel, Montgomery is part of one of the best running back duos in the league.

Montgomery has been crucial to this team's offense as their power back, pairing perfectly with the skill set of second-year back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Between the two, the Lions' rushing game accumulated 3,045 yards from scrimmage and 32 total touchdowns.

For a team with an offense as loaded as Detroit's, the combination of Gibbs and Montgomery is one of the most dangerous duos in the league.

And now that Montgomery is expected back against the Commanders for their divisional matchup, the Lions' chances of winning only increased.