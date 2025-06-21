Caroline Hjelle, the wife of San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle, made serious accusations against her husband via a TikTok post on Friday, which the team is now looking into, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“When my MLB husband abandons us on Mothers Day a week after this (video was taken) once I finally found about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse, so I’ve been raising two boys alone,” Hjelle posted, along with a photo of the couple's two children. “Yeah I’ve had to be silent for (too) long about this,” she said, while adding hashtags that included #divorce #cheating #infidelity and #mlb.

Obviously, one should not speculate at this time, but it must be noted that the way Caroline Hjelle worded the abuse claim could be interpreted as referring to mental abuse instead of physical. Identifying the specific meaning behind the accusation is crucial given the serious legal implications of alleged physical abuse, but in either circumstance, scathing comments are being made about the 28-year-old right-hander's character. The Giants made an official statement on Saturday.

“We are aware of these serious allegations,” it reads, per Slusser. “We have been in contact with MLB. These type of allegations fall under their jurisdiction and we won’t be commenting further.”

Hopefully, everyone will have more clarity in the near future. Sean Hjelle is 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA, seven strikeouts and seven walks in 9 2/3 innings pitched this season. He appeared in Friday night's 7-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox, allowing one run in one inning of work.

The media and fans alike surely have questions, but the organization is deferring to MLB at this time. It remains to be seen if authorities will be involved in this situation, given the present ambiguity surrounding Caroline Hjelle's post.