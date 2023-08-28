Do as I say, not as I do. In a twist of irony, the Detroit Lions are waiving quarterback Adrian Martinez on Monday afternoon, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater are now the only two active QBs on the roster, with opening kick-off just a week-and-a-half away.

The Lions proposed the emergency quarterback rule, which allows a third signal-caller to suit up without counting against a team's roster spot. Although Head coach Dan Campbell had already said that they would not necessarily be beholden to the rule themselves, this is a somewhat surprising decision. Especially when considering that Nate Sudfeld was diagnosed with a torn ACL earlier in the day.

Tennessee star and third-round draft pick Hendon Hooker is still recovering from his own torn ACL and is starting the 2023-24 season on the Non-Football Injury list. Needless to say, parting ways with Martinez, an undrafted rookie out of Nebraska, feels like a risk. Detroit is likely to go all in on Goff when the two sides presumably agree to a new contract extension, but Bridgewater has been plagued by injury problems before. Head coach Dan Campbell would have to get extremely creative if the worst-case scenario were to arise.

Birkett did reiterate that the Lions could still sign Martinez to the practice roster, but they do not appear willing to use one of their 53 slots on another backup. An unusual move from an unusual team in what Detroit fans hope is an unusual NFL season.