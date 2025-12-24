The Detroit Lions will be facing the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day, and there is uncertainty on if one of their key players will be available. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been dealing with a knee injury, and his status is up in the air, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Amon-Ra St. Brown officially questionable, as is… basically the whole roster. St. Brown seems to be in a good position to play,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

St. Brown just returned to practice yesterday in a limited fashion, which gave many people optimism about him playing against the Vikings. At this point, it wouldn't be a surprise if he were doing everything in his power to play, especially with the Lions currently outside of the playoff race.

The NFC North has been super competitive, as the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers are leading the way. That has left the Lions on the outside looking in, as they're 8-7 right now. That's not going to be good enough to get into the playoffs, and they'll basically have to win out while getting help from other teams.

Article Continues Below

After their loss against the Steelers last week, head coach Dan Campbell shared a message with the team, telling them to move forward.

“We’ve got three days here of practice for these guys to get the mental work, to recover, make sure they get rest when they leave here and get back to work,” Campbell said. “Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us, nobody cares. We got a game plan ready for them, they’ve got to go out there and digest it as fast as they can and be ready to go, man. Emotionally, psychologically, physically by the time Thursday hits.”

If St. Brown can play, he'll give the best chance to win with his skillset, and the hope is that they can finish the season strong.