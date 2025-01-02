The Detroit Lions have made a roster move today as they continue preparations for their winner-takes-all regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

Former All-Pro defensive back Jamal Adams, who was signed by the Lions a month ago to help their depleted defense, has been cut from the team's practice squad.

He became expendable when Jaylen Reeves-Maybin and Ifeatu Melifonwu returned to the Lions lineup, which had been ravaged by injuries during the 2024 season.

He had three tackles while playing a total of 40 defensive snaps during his time with the Lions; he's been inactive in their last two games.

The Lions take on the Vikings from downtown Detroit at Ford Field on Sunday; kick-off is scheduled for 8:20 PM EST.

Now-former Lions DB Jamal Adams was an All-Pro with the Tennessee Titans

A native of Lewisville, Texas, Adams attended Hebron High School, where he was listed as a five-star recruit before beginning his collegiate career with Louisiana State University. He racked up 66 tackles with one sack as a freshman with the Tigers, playing in all 13 games.

As a sophomore, he earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection honors, while following that up with being named to the AP All-SEC team as a junior.

He declared for the NFL Draft, forgoing his senior season, and was drafted sixth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, earning three straight Pro Bowl selections from 2018 to 2020. Adams was then traded to the Seattle Seahawks in July of 2020; he later signed a four-year, $72 million deal with Seattle in 2021.

His 2022 season ended after just one game after suffering a torn quad tendon. Last season, he played in nine games. After his release from Seattle in 2024, he signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans; he's played in three games.