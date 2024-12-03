Many fans might not realize it, but seven years after being selected as the No. 7 overall pick, Jamal Adams is still continuing his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. After being released by the Tennessee Titans earlier in 2024, Adams recalls the excitement he felt when defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn contacted his agent.

“I mean, they've been kicking everybody's a**,” Adams said, via Jared Ramsey of the Detroit Free Press. “So I'm fortunate enough to, again, just to be on a team that's rolling like that. And whatever I can do to help, that's what I'm here for.”

Adams, a former three-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks, signed with the Lions on Dec. 2. Per Ramsey, Adams and Glenn met during the former's Pro Day ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft. Glenn was then the defensive backs coach for the New Orleans Saints.

Adams appeared in just three games for the Titans before being released. He accumulated just four total tackles and never played more than 27 percent of the team's defensive snaps. The 29-year-old reportedly requested his release from the team and had his wish granted after the team's Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins.

The Lions return to the field in Week 14 just three days after signing Adams. There is a chance the safety could be activated for that game, though Detroit would need to clear up a roster spot for him if they desire to do so.

Lions make bevy of defensive moves ahead of Week 14

On top of signing Adams, the Lions made a series of roster moves as they continue to deal with injuries ahead of their Week 14 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Detroit suffered another blow with the loss of linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, making him the fourth member of their front seven to land on injured reserve.

Shortly before signing Adams, the Lions snagged former Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander from the Denver Broncos' practice squad. Alexander was immediately signed to the active roster and is expected to provide depth to Detroit's depleted linebacker corps behind fill-in starters Trevor Nowaske and Ezekiel Turner.

Glenn additionally activated linebacker David Long Jr. from the practice squad the day before their Week 13 Thanksgiving Day game. Defensive linemen Myles Adams and Jonah Williams were also signed with nose tackle Mekhi Wingo becoming the 12th member of the team's defense to land on injured reserve.

Despite their constant wave of injuries, the Lions remain tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the league at 11-1 through 13 weeks.