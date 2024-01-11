"Leave the Matthew Stafford jersey at home": that's the message from one Detroit Lions-centric bar for Sunday's game versus the Rams.

Welcome home Matthew Stafford? Not so much from one bar that is banning anyone from entering while wearing a Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions jersey to watch the team's playoff game versus Stafford and his new team, the Los Angeles Rams.

Thomas Magee's, a sports bar in downtown Detroit, has warned potential customers to leave their old Stafford jerseys at home on Sunday. “PSA: please refrain from trying to enter Thomas Magee‘s on game day with Lions Stafford jerseys. You’ll be turned away at the door,” the establishment posted on its Facebook page.

Citing the importance of the game, the message added: “It’s our first home (playoff) game in 30 years, use some common sense.” The post was accompanied by several jerseys Stafford wore as a member of the Lions with a large red X across them.

Stafford still a sore spot in Detroit

Of course, no one can blame Lions fans for opting to create a less-than-friendly environment for Stafford's return. The former franchise quarterback played the first 12 seasons of his career with Detroit after being taken first overall in the 2009 draft. He still holds most passing records in Lions team history.

But seeking greener pastures, he requested a trade in 2021 and was dealt to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and draft picks. Stafford and the Rams found immediate success, winning the Super Bowl at home in their first season together.

Although most fans were sympathetic to Stafford's desire to chase a ring after so many losing seasons with the Lions, that doesn't mean they will be especially nostalgic for his return, considering the stakes.

For her part, Stafford's wife Kelly took the high road in a response to the story of the bar ban on social media.

“Well, this is sad, because it’s the completely opposite of how we feel about this city. But, Matthew has always been the bigger person, and will continue to be that. Praying for an incredible game with zero injuries.”