The Detroit Lions have re-signed LB Alex Anzalone to a 3-year deal worth $18.75 million according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. After a career year in 2022, Anzalone turns his stellar play into a payday and a long-term home in Detroit. So close to making the playoffs in 2022, the Lions have secured their defensive leader to help propel them into January.

The Lions defense struggled to begin the season, however, turned it around in a major way in the second half. Despite ending the year as the 32nd ranked total defense, they were the 11th ranked defense over the last ten weeks of the season. As the play-caller and leader of the defensive unit, Anzalone was a big reason for this turnaround. He finished with a career-high 125 tackles, had the fourth most pressures amongst all linebackers, and was one of two linebackers to have 115 tackles, a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Such a strong finish to the season was not limited to just the defense, as the Lions made a playoff push all the way through the last week of the season. Despite finishing on the outside looking in, they still salvaged the last game by defeating their rival Green Bay Packers and knocking them out of playoff contention.

Anzalone will look to build on his 2022 campaign and return as a leader on the defensive side of the ball. Drafted originally by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2017 draft, Anzalone found himself in Detroit after just a few seasons. Resigning after a career year and almost helping the Lions back into the playoffs, Anzalone cements himself as a leader in the Detroit locker room.