The Detroit Lions have one of the best running back duos around in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and they proved exactly that early on against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

First, it was a gritty touchdown from Montgomery to open the scoring:

Shortly after, Gibbs ran 70 yards to the house, cooking several Titans defenders in the process:

The 5-1 Lions led 14-7 early and continue to prove why they're a legitimate Super Bowl contender this season. Gibbs and Montgomery will surely do some more damage as the game goes on, too.

Detroit's offense is top-notch in all areas, ranking second in the league. They're also fourth in rushing yards with 155.5 per game prior to Sunday's meeting with Tennessee. Montgomery is rushing for 4.6 yards per carry heading into Week 8, while Gibbs is averaging 5.6 yards per carry. They've also combined for 11 touchdowns.

While the Lions are dealing with some injuries on the defensive side of the ball, this is a team that cannot be overlooked. We saw what they could do in the playoffs last season, nearly beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Dan Campbell's squad has won four straight and sits at the top of the NFC North. However, they need to keep their foot on the gas pedal because the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers are 5-2. The Chicago Bears also own a 4-2 record. Week 9 will be a crucial game for the Lions as they face the Packers at Lambeau Field.

But first, Detroit needs to get a win against the Titans. As of writing, the Lions are up 21-14 in the second. Gibbs and Montgomery have combined for five carries so far. Jared Goff's offensive line has to be better in the second half though as the QB has already been sacked three times.

Stay tuned for more updates on this clash.