The Detroit Lions and All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell reportedly have agreed to terms on a four-year, $112 million extension that makes him the new highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Penei Sewell's deal with the Lions includes $85 million guaranteed, according to Garafolo. The Lions picked up Sewell out of Oregon with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and it has worked out as well as they could have hoped. Sewell is one of the best offensive tackles in the game.
The Lions have done a lot of work getting their own stars locked into long-term contracts on Wednesday ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place in Detroit, starting on Thursday night. The Lions agreed to terms with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on a record-setting deal on Wednesday as well that is for four years and worth more than $120 million.
Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown are vital to the Lions contending, and now both are staying in Detroit for the foreseeable future. Detroit made the NFC Championship game, and narrowly missed out on a trip to the Super Bowl. The Lions are hoping to take the next step with their two pillars locked down in Sewell and St. Brown. Interestingly, both of them received deals on the same day from the Lions that makes them the highest-paid players at their positions.
This creates a ton of excitement for a Lions fanbase that has rallied around the team over the last few years, and the play of St. Brown and Sewell contributed to that a ton. The last player who could potentially get an extension is quarterback Jared Goff, who is on an expiring contract after the 2024 season. Jared Goff has been a vital part of the Lions becoming a contender in the NFC, so it would make sense if the organization wanted to lock him into a long-term deal.
An exciting weekend looms for the Lions
This week overall should be a fun time for the Lions and their fans. As mentioned before, the NFL Draft will take place in Detroit this weekend. The Lions will be picking in unfamiliar territory, as they hold the No. 29 pick. A need that sticks out is cornerback, and there should be players at that position available in that range.
The extensions of St. Brown and Sewell will have fans fired up for the draft and the season to start. With the Lions doing their business with their own players this week, it would make sense if at some point soon they find a solution for Goff.
It will be interesting to see who the Lions come out with in this draft, and the general scenes in Detroit for the draft.