The Lions cut a veteran before their Week 18 matchup with the Vikings.

The Detroit Lions released veteran linebacker Bruce Irvin from their practice squad on Wednesday, per Tom Pelissero. The decision was mutual as Irvin could potentially look to find more playing time and link up with another playoff team over the next few weeks.

Irving thanked the Lions organization for the opportunity on social media.

“Lions – as a 12 year vet, thank you for the opportunity to be a part of your team- however I’m looking forward to what’s next,” Irvin said on X (formerly Twitter).

Irvin signed with the Lions on Nov. 14 and was elevated to the active roster for games in Week 13 and Week 17. He played 19 total snaps, recording one sack and two QB hits as the Lions went 1-1 in those games.

There wasn’t much interest in Irvin last offseason after he started 10 games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. Outside of that, the 12-year veteran appeared in 10 games since the 2020 season, mostly due to a torn ACL he suffered in Week 2 in 2020.

Another team may go the same route as the Lions and add Irvin for depth purposes, but it's unlikely he will find consistent playing time on any of the 14 playoff teams. The 36-year-old doesn’t appear ready to call it a career quite yet though and might just latch onto another contender in hopes of grabbing another ring.

Irvin was a 12-game starter for the Seahawks in 2013 when they won the Super Bowl. He appeared in all three postseason games that year for Seattle, starting two of them. He posted two tackles in Seattle's 43-8 demolition of the Denver Broncos.