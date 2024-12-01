The Detroit Lions are ravaged by injuries right now, and general manager Brad Holmes has made an addition that could pay off in the long run.

According to multiple reports, the Lions are signing former Tennesee Titans Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams to their practice squad. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news on X.

“Former Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams is signing with the Lions practice squad with the idea that he’ll be elevated to Detroit’s roster, per source,” Schefter wrote on X. “Adams had been eyeing an opportunity with a playoff contender. Adams’ agent, Kevin Conner of @UniSportsMgmt, confirmed the agreement.”

It's the third defensive signing by the Lions in the last several days following their victory over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, as they already brought in defensive lineman Jonah Williams from the Los Angeles Rams practice squad, along with Kwon Alexander from the Denver Broncos' practice squad.

New Lions safety Jamal Adams is a former Pro Bowler

A native of Lewisville, Texas, Adams attended Hebron High School, where he was listed as a five-star recruit before beginning his collegiate career with Louisiana State University. He racked up 66 tackles with one sack as a freshman with the Tigers, playing in all 13 games.

As a sophomore, he earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection honors, while following that up with being named to the AP All-SEC team as a junior.

He declared for the NFL Draft, forgoing his senior season, and was drafted sixth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, earning three straight Pro Bowl selections from 2018 to 2020. Adams was then traded to the Seattle Seahawks in July of 2020; he later signed a four-year, $72 million deal with Seattle in 2021.

His 2022 season ended after just one game after suffering a torn quad tendon. Last season, he played in nine games. After his release from Seattle in 2024, he signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans; he's played in three games.