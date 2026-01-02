Amon-Ra St. Brown got positive news regarding his availability for the Detroit Lions‘ regular-season finale in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season.

St. Brown is about to complete his fifth season in the league with the Lions. He has shined as one of the best receivers around, making explosive plays for remarkable touchdown highlights throughout his time in Detroit.

However, the Lions won't be eligible for playoff contention after making the postseason in 2023 and 2024. Going into Week 18, St. Brown is dealing with issues on his knee and ankle that put his status for the season-finale into question. Despite this, the star receiver looks forward to taking part in the game, per reporter Jeremy Reisman.

“Certainly sounds like Amon-Ra St. Brown plans on playing. Says outside of every-game injury risk, there’s no concern of exacerbating his current injuries,” Reisman wrote.

What lies ahead for Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

Even though the Lions don't have much to play for this season, they can take pride in the fact that Amon-Ra St. Brown wants to keep playing to conclude the season.

St. Brown is on a roll when it comes to racking up 1,000-receiving yard seasons. He achieved his fourth straight campaign and counting, making 106 catches for 1,262 yards and 11 touchdowns at this point of the season.

Detroit won't be eligible for the playoffs despite having a decent 8-8 record, being at the bottom of the NFC North Division standings. They are behind the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at ninth place. They are above the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers while trailing the Vikings and Packers.

The Lions will look to end their regular season on a positive note, being on the road. They take on the Bears on Jan. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET.