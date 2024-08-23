The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for Saturday's 1 p.m. preseason matchup with CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans. The game will precede the Rams' season opener against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions on Monday, September 8, a 2023-2024 playoff rematch.

Recently, it was revealed that Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson won't be available for Week One vs. Detroit or Week Two's road clash with the Arizona Cardinals due to a suspension. The news was broken by reporter Ian Rapoport, who stated that Jackson was suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2024 season for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. No further information was disclosed on the specificity of the violation.

Rapoport added that Jackson will be eligible to be reinstated after the Cardinals game, on September 16.

The news came as Rams QB Matthew Stafford revealed that he is a “huge” fan of CJ Stroud, the Texans' sophomore quarterback. Meanwhile, Coach McVay identified the man that will lead the Rams' defense following the recent retirement of Aaron Donald.

The Rams' suspension came as fans debated what it means for Los Angeles going forward.

Fans react to Jackson suspension