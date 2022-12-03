By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions are very excited about rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams. While it isn’t clear if the Alabama product will make his NFL debut Sunday, we will see him in 2022. And one of his teammates cannot wait.

Lions wide receiver DJ Chark spoke to reporters ahead of his team’s clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chark, a one-time Jaguar, had a bold prediction to make about the future of Williams in the NFL.

“I think we’re all excited, man,” Chark said. “The excitement that you guys feel, that we feel is real. I definitely believe he’s a superstar, so anything I can do to help a guy like that, I’m here and he knows that.”

Many Lions players have mentioned their excitement. Few have gone as far as claiming the Alabama product is a future superstar. He has the potential, which is why the Lions traded up from 32 to 12 to pick him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Many rookies come into the league with unlimited potential. For Chark, there is one thing that separates Williams from the rest of those guys.

“One thing about him that a lot of guys don’t have is the confidence, just the confidence in himself to go out there and make the play,” Chark said. “If you have that, that’s half the battle. If you believe you can make the play, you will make the play.”

This game is a battle of the top two picks from this past draft. Jacksonville’s Travon Walker takes on Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson himself is very excited about the showdown.

If Williams doesn’t debut on Sunday, next week’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings is a safe bet for it to happen. Still, there is plenty of reason to watch the Lions and Jaguars on Sunday.