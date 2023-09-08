The Detroit Lions are the talk of the NFL world after their scintillating upset 21-20 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Lions were the underdogs entering the contest against the reigning Super Bowl champions, but they flipped the script and embarrassed the Chiefs in enemy territory. Perhaps lost in the chaos following Detroit's huge victory is the fact that the team also successfully extended a streak that no team had done before, per OptaSTATS.

“The @Lions are the first team in NFL history to score 20+ points while throwing 0 interceptions in 10 straight games.”

From Week 10 to Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Lions averaged 259.6 passing yards and racked up a total of 15 touchdowns against zero interceptions. They did not make the playoffs last season but clearly showed tremendous potential, particularly on offense, as they finished the campaign fifth in the league with 26.6 points per game.

Against the Chiefs, Jared Goff threw for 253 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions, while completing 22 of his 35 passes. It was not the most accurate of performances, but at least he avoided turning the ball over for the entire game which Patrick Mahomes can't say, as the Lions picked him off once.

The Lions also got significant contributions in the Chiefs game from the likes of running back David Montgomery and veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Montgomery paced the team with 74 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, while Reynolds pulled down four catches for 80 receiving yards.

Detroit will aim to win its second game in 2023 when it takes on the Seattle Seahawks on Sep. 17 at home.