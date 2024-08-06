The Detroit Lions had a rough first day of joint practice with the New York Giants yesterday. During the joint practice, multiple scuffles broke out and resulted in a more physical practice. Unfortunately, that may have contributed to more injuries for some key Lions defenders. One Lions player recently received some injury news that is a tough blow to the team's secondary depth.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn pectoral muscle in practice and will now be out indefinitely. Moseley was competing for a nickel cornerback role in Detroit and look impressive through the early days of training camp.

Moseley just cannot catch a break. Detroit signed Moseley last offseason after he suffered an ACL injury that ended his time with the San Francisco 49ers. Moseley signed a one-year deal with the Lions in the hopes of rekindling his NFL career. Unfortunately, fate had other plans. Almost one year to the day from his last ACL injury, and just a handful of snaps into his 2023 Lions debut, Moseley tore his other ACL and was deemed out for the season.

Now, Moseley looks to miss significant time in the 2024 season as well.

Where does the Lions cornerback depth stand after losing Emmanuel Moseley?

Losing Moseley is a tough blow for the Lions, but they still have a number of talented cornerbacks to lean on. However, we're still waiting for an update on Terrion Arnold.

Moseley's injury news comes right on the heels of first-round pick Terrion Arnold leaving joint practice early yesterday. Arnold is reportedly being evaluated for a concussion. He also received a huge hit from Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas moments before he left the practice field, so it's possible that the hit and injury are related.

The Lions still have Carlton Davis III, who will likely be the team's starting CB in Week 1. They also have free agent acquisition Amik Robertson, second-round draft pick Ennis Rakestraw Jr., and a host of depth players from last year's roster. These players include Kindle Vildor, Steven Gilmore, and Khalil Dorsey.

Detroit also played second-year player Brian Branch as a nickel cornerback for most of the 2023 season. However, the team is transitioning him to play more of a strong safety role in 2024. He figures to contribute in a small degree to the cornerback room, but his role shouldn't stop them from adding another depth cornerback to replace Moseley.