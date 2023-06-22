The Detroit Lions are a popular Super Bowl betting favorite, despite the fact that their over/under total for wins has been placed at 9.5. If the Lions are to beat that total, their young players need to step up.

Kerby Joseph, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Brian Branch are among the young stalwarts on defense. Joseph was recently spotted wearing a t-shirt in support of suspended receiver Jameson Williams at OTAs.

While Joseph isn't seen as a team leader by the media and fans just yet, his recent Twitter move demonstrated the confidence he has in his team for 2023. Joseph, who picked off Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers' last pass at Lambeau Field, appears to hint at a Super Bowl appearance for Detroit soon while suggesting that people are “sleeping” on the young team.

His Twitter handle has been changed to ‘ZUPER BOWL KERB.'

Im a star baby I shine brighter at night 💫 #primetimetv pic.twitter.com/shqKbUeLeI — ZUPER BOWL KERB💤😎 (@JKERB25) January 10, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Joseph was the number 97 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played his college ball at Illinois and has yet to win big at either major level of football, but he did help lead the Lions to a rare winning record in 2022.

Head Coach Dan Campbell and the Lions have become a fan and media favorite nationwide after their appearance on the HBO show Hard Knocks last season. Campbell's team has the talent to make a deep playoff run, if not this year then next year and in the coming years.

For all of Campbell's hoopla, the former Lions and Saints tight end has a record of just 17-28-1 in three NFL seasons. For Detroit to take the next step, the defense must improve. Joseph and Glenn's unit was one of the worst in the league for much of last season until the team's youngsters stepped up and delivered down the stretch.

Time will tell if Joseph's apparent boast comes to pass.