There is uncertainty in the future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the NFL. What’s certain is that the Packers have been eliminated from Super Bowl contention after losing Sunday night to the Detroit Lions, 20-16.

Lions rookie safety Kerby Joseph helped make sure that Detroit would drag the Packers with them to an early vacation by picking off what could turn out to be the final NFL pass of Rodgers. Joseph intercepted Rodgers late in the fourth quarter when the Packers were trying to get the lead back after losing it in the previous Lions drive. The Lions would not give the ball back to Green Bay with a successful drive to keep possession of the pigskin the rest of the way.

Joseph has apparently kept the ball he intercepted, and he’s planning to have Rodgers’ signature on it. He also said that he doesn’t think that the Packers quarterback is ready to walk away from football yet, per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic.

“If that’s his last pass, I’m saving that ball and I’m sending it to him so he can sign it. If he don’t sign it, I’ll understand. But I doubt he’s gonna retire. He’s probably gonna try to come back, and if he comes back, more plays for me.”

The Lions were already out of playoff contention even before they faced the Packers in Week 18, but they clearly had a mission to fulfill, which was to crush the playoff dreams of their divisional rivals. Detroit finished the 2022 NFL season with a 9-8 record.