A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff still has two years remaining in his current deal, though, it must be noted that his salaries in 2023 and 2024 are both not guaranteed. That being said, it appears that Goff and the Lions are moving in the right direction toward an extension.

During a recent appearance on Stoney & Jansen with Heather, Lions general manager Brad Holmes said that Detroit and Jared Goff’s camp are “in a good place” with regard to a new deal (h/t Dave Birkett).

Jared Goff was sent by the Los Angeles Rams to the Lions in January 2021 together with a 2023 first-round pick and a 2022 first-rounder and a 2021 third-rounder for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Stafford trade led the Rams to win a Super Bowl. While the Lions have yet to have that kind of success since the trade, Jared Goff looked competent under center in 2022, even earning a Pro Bowl nod that season. Last season, Goff passed for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns against just seven interceptions as the leader of the Lions’ offense that ranked fifth in the league with 26.6 points per game and eighth with 251.8 passing yards per contest.

Apart from Jared Goff, the Lions have Hendon Hooker, who they selected in the second round (68th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Hooker isn’t quite ready to play yet, as he is still recovering from an ACL injury, so he’s far from a threat at the moment to Goff’s status as the no. 1 quarterback in Detroit. The Lions also still have backup Nate Sudfeld in the mix.