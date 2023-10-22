The Detroit Lions might have their first real test of the season. Against a solid Baltimore Ravens defense, the team will be without star running back David Montgomery. Montgomery has been nothing short of incredible this season, and his presence will be missed heavily against the Ravens.

The good news for the Lions is that Jahmyr Gibbs, the team's first-round pick in this year's draft, will be ready to play. However, how about his backup? Craig Reynolds hasn't been spectacular on the stat sheet, but he's been crucial to the team's success this season. Well, Reynolds will be available to play in Week 7 against the Ravens, per Adam Schefter. Meanwhile, standout CB Jerry Jacobs is inactive.

“Lions’ RB Craig Reynolds is active; CB Jerry Jacobs is inactive.”

This won't be the first time that the Lions will be without their lead rusher. A couple of weeks back, Montgomery suffered an injury that forced him out of the game. Gibbs took over the RB1 spot and thrived, gaining 80 yards on 17 carries, albeit with no touchdowns.

Gibbs and the Lions offense will be thoroughly tested against a Ravens defense that's been solid this season. They've allowed just 15.4 points per game this season, which is a pretty good number. Meanwhile, Detroit's offense is one of the best in the league, arguably second only to the Dolphins' attack. Gibbs' pedigree as an elite RB will be put to the test.

Jahmyr Gibbs was selected by the Lions with the 12th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Unlike fellow first-round RB Bijan Robinson, Gibbs hasn't been able to strut his stuff due to Montgomery's presence. Without the lead running back, Gibbs will have a chance to prove why he deserves to be a first-round pick.