Detroit Lions fans and fantasy managers alike were left pondering why the Lions selected running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of this year's draft through the first quarter of the 2023 season. After all, first-round picks are typically starters in the league from the jump and some become stars instantaneously.

It's unfair to expect that from Gibbs, but perhaps some of that untapped potential will finally be displayed this Sunday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he expects Gibbs to play against the Baltimore Ravens this week despite being limited in practice with a hamstring injury.

In the absence of lead back David Montgomery, who is nursing a rib injury himself, the Lions need Gibbs to be ready for a heavy workload on Sunday.

“Certainly I think he’s going to need to take the load of (the work),” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett. “We’re just going to have to see where he’s at. I’d like to say we’re going to be careful with him, but the reality is we need him.”

If the Lions feed Gibbs the way they feed Montgomery, the rookie should be in line for a busy day. Montgomery averages 18.8 carries per game this season, while Gibbs is under 10 in four games, though he does have 14 catches to the former's six.

Gibbs has one previous start this season, in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons. Without David Montgomery on the field, Gibbs rushed 17 times for 80 yards. He's a good bet to have a similar workload on Sunday.

Jahmyr Gibbs has yet to truly breakout in the NFL but he could be in line for his first taste of stardom this week.