The Detroit Lions' backfield has taken another hit. With Jahmyr Gibbs already on the shelf with a hamstring injury, the team was handed yet another blow in Week 6 when starting running back David Montgomery exited their 20-6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early with a rib injury.

By the sounds of it, appears that Montgomery could miss some time. Via Dave Birkett:

“Another hit for the Lions, though nothing has slowed them yet: Sounds like Lions RB David Montgomery will miss some time with the rib injury he suffered yesterday.”

With Gibbs likely out for Week 7 as well, that leaves the Lions' RB room severely depleted. Montgomery is having a respectable year after signing with Detroit in the offseason, rushing for 4.1 yards per carry including six touchdowns. He had just six carries before departing on Sunday.

Rib injuries tend to take some time to heal, but this Lions team is as resilient as can be and continues to thrive. Dan Campbell's squad has won four in a row and now sits at 5-1 on the season.

The run game wasn't great versus Tampa Bay, but it didn't need to be. Jared Goff threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns, with Amon-Ra St. Brown reeling in 12 catches for a whopping 124 yards to lead the charge. He single-handedly cooked the Bucs downfield.

If Montgomery and Gibbs do indeed miss out next weekend, Craig Reynolds will be the top option for the Lions. The 27-year-old had 10 carries for 15 yards in Week 6 and has averaged 3.7 yards per run in 2023.