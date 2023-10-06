The Detroit Lions received a pair of major injury updates on Friday. RB Jahmyr Gibbs is listed as questionable for the Lions' Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers, while WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is doubtful for the contest, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Gibbs is dealing with a hamstring injury. He's a late addition to the injury report, previously not even being mentioned. His status is certainly up in the air for Week 5. St. Brown is dealing with an abdomen injury and he's trending downwards. There's still an outside chance he ends up playing since he hasn't been ruled out. This update suggests St. Brown probably won't be on the field against the Panthers though.

Lions: What Jahmyr Gibbs injury means

The Lions are 3-1 and will take on an 0-4 Panthers team. David Montgomery has established himself as Detroit's lead running back following an excellent Week 4 performance. If Gibbs is out, the Lions will rely heavily on Montgomery.

The Panthers could surprise the Lions. Given both teams' performances on the season though, it appears likely that Detroit will hold a comfortable lead throughout the affair. This could lead to a plentiful amount of running opportunities for Montgomery.

If Gibbs is able to play, he will be featured on a fairly consistent basis as well. However, the Lions will not want to risk further injury by rushing Gibbs back into action. Expect Detroit to proceed with extra caution.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's injury status

St. Brown did not practice this week due to his injury. It should be noted that Detroit is dealing with a number of other receiver injuries as well, which doesn't bode well for the passing attack. The Lions will need their depth to step up and make an impact.

St. Brown is fresh off a Pro Bowl season and has performed well through four games in 2023. He's recorded 26 receptions and two touchdowns up to this point. The Lions consider him to be a key part of their future, so in similar fashion to Gibbs they will be extra careful here.

The Lions and Panthers will square off on Sunday in Week 5 at 1:00 PM EST. We will continue to monitor and provide injury updates as they are made available.