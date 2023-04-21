Jameson Williams’ representation issued an apology on behalf of the Detroit Lions wide receiver, following his six-game suspension by the NFL for gambling, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit,” Williams’ agency Alliance Sports said. The overall 12th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft is the latest wideout to be penalized for such an act, after Calvin Ridley was suspended all of last season. Three of his teammates and a player on the Washington Commanders have also been suspended for gambling.



Williams’ representation was quick to point out that the 22-year-old did not bet on football games but was rather, quite literally, at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“However, it is important to note that Jameson’s violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed – and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility.”

Statement from Jameson Williams representation:



“Alliance Sports confirms that its client, Jameson Williams, has been suspended by the NFL for six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2023

The conclusion most will draw from that statement is that Jameson Williams and his teammates were gambling in Lions’ facilities. The NFL has made their inflexible stance on the matter crystal clear and will not accept technicalities as an excuse. In any case, this suspension immediately halts the progression of the highly touted college star.

Williams was a First-Team All-American in 2021 with he Alabama Crimson Tide. He tallied 79 receptions for a whopping 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. He devastatingly suffered a torn ACL in last year’s National Championship versus Georgia and subsequently missed most of his rookie campaign in Detroit. His lone catch in six games last season was a touchdown.

Williams’ career has now hit another unforeseen snag. It will be interesting to see what moves the organization makes in response, as this upcoming season is expected to be an exciting one for the franchise.

Also worth monitoring will be the many discussions surrounding gambling and sports that are sure to follow.