The Detroit Lions are on a roll heading into their huge Week 9 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, but one guy who keeps finding himself in trouble is wide receiver Jameson Williams. While Williams has taken a step forward on the field for the Lions this season, he was suspended for two games after testing positive for PEDs, only to be involved in another off-field incident during his time away from the team.

Williams was found to have a gun in his brother's car, despite the fact he did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon. The initial fear was that this incident would cause the talented wideout to miss even more time for Detroit, but it was reported that he is still on track to be reinstated from his suspension on Monday, despite another off-field issue popping up for him.

Lions hoping Jameson Williams can stay out of trouble moving forward

While Williams ultimately wasn't arrested at the scene of this latest incident, he could end up facing felony weapons charges. More information is being gathered on the situation as time goes on, but for the time being, the NFL isn't going to step in and prevent Williams from making his return to action for Detroit. Considering his expanded role on offense this season, that should provide the team a massive boost moving forward, especially if he can stay out of trouble.

In his six games played this season, Williams has racked up 17 receptions for 361 yards and three touchdowns, showing off his penchant for big plays in the process. Consistency has been a problem for him, and his inability to stay on the field certainly isn't helping him in that regard. However, even with another issue flaring up off the field for him, Williams should be reinstated on Monday, and if all goes according to plan, he'll be back on the field for the Lions in Week 10.