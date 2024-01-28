A legendary franchise member and Hall of Fame legend will be present for the Lions championship game.

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for an intense NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Jared Goff and company have a tall task ahead of them, but they will receive a morale boost from Hall of Fame NFL legend Barry Sanders.

The Lions will have a legendary presence for the NFC Championship game

Detroit will not be on their home field; however, they will still get a hefty boost. Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders is serving as an honorary captain for Sunday's game, the Lions announced on their X page.

The squad will need all the help it gets against a loaded 49ers team. The Lions edged out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 in their divisional-round matchup. Jared Goff commanded the offense and threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Of course, his go-to target was Amon Ra St. Brown.

Furthermore, Jahymr Gibbs had a solid on the ground rushing for 74 yards and and a TD on nine carries. The Lions will need all of their offensive weapons working together to take down the 49ers defense.

San Francisco was on the brink of playoff elimination during their second-round Packers matchup. Yet, Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey willed the Niners to a comeback victory. Detroit needs its defense in sync to slow the two MVP candidates down and get the win.

Head coach Dan Campbell will be as prepared as ever going into the pivotal matchup. He has had high expectations for his team the entire year. If Detroit can maintain composure, they will have a chance to earn their trip to the Super Bowl.