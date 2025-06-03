Former Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant knows a thing or two about shooting his mouth off. After all, it was Bryant who lashed out at Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones after a loss to the 49ers in late October.

His gift for gab has gotten him into hot water again on Monday. Bryant took to social media to post puzzling remarks regarding the acknowledgment of Pride Month, per Josh Sanchez of Sports Illustrated.

He took issue with the ML Football League, who posted on X acknowledging Pride Month and saying things such as “Football is gay” and “Football is for everyone.”

“These are wild statements to make,” Bryant posted on X. “Excuse my silliness. I’m going to proudly tell my boys football is none of these things. I have nothing against Gays, but this is far from right.”

He then followed up with a subsequent post that included much harsher commentary.

“It’s gay players in the NFL, but forcing it in people's faces, especially children, can send the wrong message,” he said. “Football is a real community, like the gay community. Imagine telling gays they have to advocate for straight people. They probably would have a problem.”

Pride Month is a celebration of the history and visibility of the LGBTQ+ community. It is held in June to commemorate the historic Stonewall Riots on June 28, 1969, which marked the launch of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.

The NFL has acknowledged Pride Month since 2017. However, this is not the first time Bryant has said something off-putting.

Dez Bryant has a lineage of controversy .

During his tenure with the Cowboys, Bryant has become one of the most outspoken players. Often saying and doing things that have gotten him in hot water.

In 2012, he was involved in a physical altercation with his mother, Angela, that was caught on tape by TMZ. She said he hit her with a baseball cap and tore her shirt as she was trying to break up a scuffle between Bryant and her brother.

At one point, Bryant owned a capuchin monkey. That invoked the ire of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

He called former Cowboys teammate Sean Lee a “snake” and called out the team's playcalling. Last November, Bryant trolled Jay Z after a Cowboys loss to the Washington Commanders.

All of this came amid rumors that Jay-Z would become an owner of the Commanders.

At virtually every turn, Bryant has something to say.