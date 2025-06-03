The Dallas Wings will play the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night in a road affair. However, Wings guards Paige Bueckers and Tyasha Harris have been ruled out for the contest. Bueckers remains in concussion protocol while Harris is still dealing with a knee injury. Both guards also did not play on Saturday night in Dallas' 94-83 defeat against the Chicago Sky.

On Monday, a source confirmed to ClutchPoints that Bueckers and Harris did not travel with the team for Tuesday's game. Harris' injury situation is uncertain at the moment. Buckers, meanwhile, was expected to miss a minimum of two games after being placed in concussion protocol. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick is expected to be re-evaluated following Tuesday's game.

If all goes well, Paige Bueckers could potentially return for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks at home. Dallas will likely provide an update shortly after Tuesday's affair. It would not be surprising to see an update announced on Wednesday or Thursday.

As mentioned, Ty Harris' injury timeline is unclear. The fact that she also is not traveling with the team is fairly concerning. Perhaps Wings head coach Chris Koclanes will provide an update on Harris' status before the game on Tuesday evening.

Wings looking to defeat Storm without Paige Bueckers, Tyasha Harris

The Wings currently hold a 1-6 overall record, a mark that is tied with the Connecticut Sun for the worst record in the WNBA. Dallas could still bounce back and make a postseason run, but they need to begin finding consistency soon. Of course, having Bueckers and Harris on the floor would help the team accomplish that goal.

Tip-off for the Wings-Storm game is scheduled for 9:30 PM EST in Seattle.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Paige Bueckers and Tyasha Harris' injury statuses as they are made available.