The Detroit Lions gave quarterback Jared Goff quite the heartfelt gesture after he beat the Los Angeles Rams.

The Detroit Lions are moving on to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Jared Goff led his team to a thrilling 24-23 win over his former team, the Los Angeles Rams. Lions fans showed their support for Goff during the game. And after the game, his teammates followed suit in a heartwarming manner.

The Lions shared a video of the team in the locker room after their historic win on Sunday night. Detroit players took after their fans as they welcomed their star quarterback as he made his way into the room.

Goff threw for 277 yards and a touchdown in the win on Sunday night. The former first-overall pick threw just five incompletions all game to help his team to victory. He became the first Detroit signal-caller since Erik Kramer in 1992 to win a playoff game.

Bonkers reactions to Jared Goff, Lions beating Rams

Lions players aren't the only ones going crazy after the win. A ton of reactions have flooded in since the game went final in Detroit. Michigan native and Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma was one of many Lions fans who took to social media to share their excitement over the win.

Even front office personnel wore their hearts on their sleeves. General manager Brad Holmes, who is certainly no stranger to hyped reactions, is going viral after his reaction in an elevator was caught on camera on Sunday night.

Finally, star rookie tight end Sam LaPorta shared some beautiful words for the fans following the game. LaPorta entered the game with an injured knee that many expected would cause him to miss the game. However, the Iowa product played, catching three passes and a touchdown.

The Lions will host another playoff game at home next week. Who they play next Sunday is yet to be determined, however. Detroit faces the winner of Monday night's clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.