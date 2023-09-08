Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has reached Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady territory. Goff reached the gaudy milestone during the season opener against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

“Jared Goff has now thrown 333 straight passes without an interception, which is the fourth-best streak in NFL history. Only Aaron Rodgers (402) and Tom Brady (399, 358) have had longer streaks,” MLive Lions beat reporter Kyle Meinke tweeted.

Jared Goff has led the Lions' impressive turnaround in recent years

Jared Goff has had an up-and-down NFL career since the Los Angeles Rams made him the first overall selection of the 2016 NFL Draft. Goff discovered he has become tougher in the midst of adversity, per Pro Football Talk's Peter King.

“I think you learn that you might be a little tougher than you might think. You can handle a lot more than you think. I learned that on a pretty grand scale it's something happening to you that can be one of the greatest things. It can be a gift in some ways,” Jared Goff quipped.

The Lions are building something special in the Motor City under the leadership of Dan Campbell. Detroit had an impressive six-game turnaround in Goff's second season as Lions quarterback. He threw for 4,438 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and seven interceptions as the Lions won nine games in 2022.

Campbell has long been a fan of Goff's game. The former squared off against Goff and the Rams when he was the New Orleans Saints assistant head coach and tight ends coach. No matter how hard the Saints' pass rush hit Jared Goff, he shook it off and moved the sticks.

“This guy, you can't break this guy. He just keeps making plays,” Campbell mused.

Dan Campbell was thrilled when the Lions traded for Goff prior to the 2021 NFL season. The latter's toughness has been on full display against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in the season opener.