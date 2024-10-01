The Detroit Lions put on an offensive clinic on Monday Night Football. Detroit defeated Seattle 42-29, beating the Seahawks for the first time in the last seven matchups if you count the playoffs and regular season. The Lions looked like the team that America fell in love with in 2023, led by a perfect performance from QB Jared Goff.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell admitted to a hilarious mistake he made after Jared Goff's perfect game.

“I just gave the game ball to somebody else, so I feel awful,” Campbell said. “I knew he played a heck of a game. I did not realize he was perfect. I did not know he was literally 18-for-18, but I knew he played really well. You could feel it. He really found his rhythm early.”

Thankfully, Goff was in good spirits and was willing to forgive his head coach for the blunder. Goff found humor in Campbell awarding game balls to three other Lions – Jameson Williams, Kerby Joseph, and Ben Johnson.

“That's OK. We'll see, maybe he'll make it up, but that's OK,” Goff joked with the media. “I'm just happy we got the win.”

Goff should be more happy about the win than getting a game ball. Detroit desperately needed to win against the Seahawks to put themselves back into the top tier of NFC teams in 2024.

The Lions improved to 3-1 on the season and enter a bye week. They will be extra rested when they take on the Cowboys in Week 6.

Lions QB Jared Goff was concerned about losing perfect game vs. Seahawks

Lions QB Jared Goff was perfect on Monday Night Football. He went 18-of-18 for 292 yards and two passing touchdowns. Goff also added one reception for a seven-yard touchdown from Amon-Ra St. Brown as icing on the cake.

However, there were moments when Goff worried that his perfect streak would come to an end.

Goff shared those concerns with the media after the game.

“Never. I don't think I've ever done it. I knew I did it in the first half last week, so I was aware of it then,” Goff said about his perfect game per ESPN's Eric Woodyard. “And I was kind of aware of it today, about the middle of the third quarter. I was like, ‘I couldn't think of one,' but then I threw the one out of bounds that ended up being offensive pass interference and I was like, ‘Does that count?' I didn't know if that counted or not. But yeah, it's a good day.”

Goff is referring to a penalty on tight end Brock Wright, who was trying to set up a pick and get Sam LaPorta open in the end zone. Goff was lucky that Wright committed the penalty when he did, because it invalided his incomplete pass and kept the streak alive.

Goff's final touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown was also not a great throw, but St. Brown went up to get it and tapped his toes for the score.

If Goff and the Lions can replicate this performance, they can beat any team in the NFL.