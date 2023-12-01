We're here to share our NFL odds series, make an Lions-Saints prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Detroit Lions are coming off a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Green Bay Packers and are looking to get back on track when they head to New Orleans to take on the Saints who are also coming off a divisional loss to the Atlanta Falcons and need a big win in Week 13. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Lions-Saints prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Detroit Lions (8-3) were riding a three-game winning streak when they hosted the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving only to lose a closely contested matchup to their divisional foes. They will now head to New Orleans to get things right when they take on the slumping Saints who are in a bit of a rut coming into this Week 13 matchup.

New Orleans Saints (5-6) had a tough loss against the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 12 which has dropped them to second place in the NFC South after being on top of the division for the majority of the season. While we still have five weeks left of the season, this is a pivotal matchup between these two NFC teams in Week 13.

Here are the Lions-Saints NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-Saints Odds

Detroit Lions: -4.5 (-110)

New Orleans Saints: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 46.5 (-115)

Under: 46.5 (-105)

How to Watch Lions vs. Saints Week 13

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

The NFL's Week 13 matchup between the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints has all the makings of an exciting showdown. The Lions, currently at 8-3, are looking to bounce back from their Thanksgiving loss to the Packers, while the Saints, at 5-6, are desperately trying to stay in the playoff race.

Despite the Saints' home-field advantage, the Lions are favored by 4.5 points, and for good reason. The Lions have been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL this season, with a high-powered offense led by quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Saints, on the other hand, have been inconsistent all season, and their offense has struggled, ranking 26th in the league in points scored.

The Lions are coming off a disappointing loss to the Packers, and they will be looking to rebound with a big win against the Saints. They also have a chip on their shoulder from being overlooked and underestimated all season. The Lions have all the momentum and motivation on their side heading into Week 13. They should be able to take advantage of the Saints' struggling defense and come away with a convincing victory.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

The New Orleans Saints are in a prime position to cover the spread against the Detroit Lions in Week 13. Despite the Lions being favored by 4 points, there are several factors that indicate the Saints could outperform expectations. The Saints have a 37.0% chance of winning the game based on the implied probability of the moneyline. Additionally, the Lions have shown some vulnerability, with a recent loss to the Green Bay Packers, and the Saints have the opportunity to capitalize on this.

The Saints have also been competitive in their recent matchups, keeping the games close and covering the spread in several instances. Their average points scored and allowed are close to the Lions', indicating that they have the potential to keep the game tight and cover the spread. The expected point total for the matchup is set at 46.5 points, suggesting that it could be a shootout between these two potent offenses, making it more likely for the Saints to cover the spread

The Saints have a good chance to cover the spread against the Lions in Week 13. Their potential to keep the game close, the Lions' recent loss, and the expected nature of the matchup all point to a favorable outcome for the Saints.

Final Lions-Saints Prediction & Pick

This should be an exciting matchup in the Big Easy when the Detroit Lions come to town to take on the New Orleans Saints. Both teams are coming off devastating losses in their last game against divisional rivals and in need of a big win to stay in the playoff race.

The Saints' defense has not been its usual self in recent weeks and with the Lions' offense coming to town, it isn't going to get any easier. If Goff and company can get back on track at the Mercedez Benz Superdome they can get back on track with a cover of the spread and getting back into the thick of things in the NFC playoff race.

Final Lions-Saints Prediction & Pick: Detroit Lions -4.5 (-110), Over 46.5 (-115)