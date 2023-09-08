The Detroit Lions are starting their NFL season blazing hot. Travis Kelce's absence for the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs should not discount how well the Detroit secondary played. Dan Campbell also used his play calls for Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown in a spectacular fashion. The win had the whole bench and fans cheering for the AFC North team.

Goff left it all on the gridiron. The Lions quarterback ended with a game-high 253 passing yards. Detroit had an average gain of 5.3 yards per play, which gave them a slight advantage over the Mahomes-powered Chiefs. It was still a team effort that led to the victory. The offensive line only allowed one sack that gave them a window of 70 plays run throughout the game. Everything was in sync for the Lions.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Goff was one of the first players to speak to the media after their victory. He unveiled what the win meant for them heading into a long NFL season, via NBC Sports.

“It [the win] means that we are 1-0. We come to every game expecting a win,” he said about the win and their expectations for the season. He also added what their next goal was, “We're 1-0 now and we are excited to get back home.”

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

"We come into every game expecting to win." Jared Goff after the @Lions win on opening night! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/dh7ppx5oMW — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 8, 2023

A few Lions fans were in attendance during the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Jared Goff immediately sprinted towards them after the win. They even had a small celebration with the winning quarterback. Currently, Goff has a 2-0 record against Patrick Mahomes. Will he be able to build on that success?