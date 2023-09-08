The Detroit Lions are starting their NFL season blazing hot. Travis Kelce's absence for the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs should not discount how well the Detroit secondary played. Dan Campbell also used his play calls for Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown in a spectacular fashion. The win had the whole bench and fans cheering for the AFC North team.
Goff left it all on the gridiron. The Lions quarterback ended with a game-high 253 passing yards. Detroit had an average gain of 5.3 yards per play, which gave them a slight advantage over the Mahomes-powered Chiefs. It was still a team effort that led to the victory. The offensive line only allowed one sack that gave them a window of 70 plays run throughout the game. Everything was in sync for the Lions.
Goff was one of the first players to speak to the media after their victory. He unveiled what the win meant for them heading into a long NFL season, via NBC Sports.
“It [the win] means that we are 1-0. We come to every game expecting a win,” he said about the win and their expectations for the season. He also added what their next goal was, “We're 1-0 now and we are excited to get back home.”
A few Lions fans were in attendance during the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Jared Goff immediately sprinted towards them after the win. They even had a small celebration with the winning quarterback. Currently, Goff has a 2-0 record against Patrick Mahomes. Will he be able to build on that success?
