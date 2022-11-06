Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers’ struggles continued in the first half against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. Rodgers threw two red zone interceptions in the same game for the first time in his career as the Packers went scoreless. The Lions took an 8-0 lead into halftime, and cornerback Jerry Jacobs apparently had some words for Rodgers as they went off the field.

“Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs followed Aaron Rodgers all the way off the field, and looked like he was doing a little chirping. Not sure about the tone of said conversation, but of note nonetheless,” Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News tweeted.

Rodgers put up solid passing numbers in the first half, completing 10 out of 18 passes for 156 yards. Allen Lazard had two catches for 55 yards and nearly scored a touchdown.

However, those two red zone turnovers cost the Packers in the first half, and they’re now going to have to make a comeback in the second half in order to avoid a stunning fifth straight loss. Green Bay is just 3-5 on the season and looking in pretty rough shape as Rodgers struggles without Davante Adams.

Meanwhile, the Lions are trying to win just their second game of the season. Detroit is 1-6 on the year, with the only victory coming way back in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.

Even though the Packers are struggling, Jacobs “chirping” at Rodgers is dangerous and pretty audacious for a player on a 1-6 team. We’ll see if it comes back to bite the Lions.