ESPN Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Buck considers the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff the NFL's most underrated player.

ESPN Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Buck has an interesting take on Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Buck considers the Lions signal caller the most underrated player in the NFL, per The Spun's Kevin Parrish, Jr.

“Jared Goff. Underrated. Depends on definition. But he jumps to mind. There are many,” Joe Buck said in a Q&A with fans on social media on Tuesday.

Jared Goff's Lions are a force in the NFC

There's no question Jared Goff is one of the main reasons behind the Lions' success this season.

Goff has racked up 2,507 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions through Week 10. At the rate he's going, he's on pace to throw for 4,500 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2023.

TGL Report ✍️🗒️📈 LEADING PASSER: Jared Goff is the leagues 4th ranked passer in yardage. Goff has amassed 2,507 yards through nine games and a 69.7% CMP. The Lions are 7-2 and lead the pack in the #NFC North. #NFL #OnePride pic.twitter.com/HolOlKhE8a — The Goal Line (@TheGoalLineShow) November 15, 2023

Goff, the first overall selection of the 2016 NFL Draft, could earn his fourth career Pro Bowl selection this year.

Jared Goff's play under center has helped Detroit win seven of its first nine games this season. The Lions currently have a 1.5 game lead on the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North division.

The Lions' 7-2 win-loss record also ties them with the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL's second-best record behind the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1).

Detroit is building on its success from last year. The Lions won nine games in the 2022 NFL season. Unfortunately, they couldn't end their six-year playoff futility. Unless the Lions implode in dramatic fashion, Detroit is a cinch to finally taste postseason football in 2023.

Jared Goff is currently on his four-year, $134 million contract extension he finalized with the Los Angeles Rams four years ago. Expect the Lions to dangle a hefty extension before Goff's contract expires at the end of next season. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell dropped subtle hints on this possibility last month.

Joe Buck has been around long enough to make these interesting takes. He thinks Jared Goff is the NFL's most underrated player and it's hard to argue with that.