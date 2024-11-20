ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Lions are on the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Colts prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Lions-Colts Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams last met in November of 2020. Indianapolis won that game 41-21.

Overall Series: The Colts lead the all-time series 22-20-2.

Here are the Lions-Colts NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-Colts Odds

Detroit Lions: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -420

Indianapolis Colts: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +330

Over: 50.5 (-105)

Under: 50.5 (-115)

How to Watch Lions vs. Colts

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL. Their offense is a big reason for that. They have plenty of weapons and a very solid offensive coordinator to call plays. Detroit scores 33.6 points per game, which is the most in the NFL. Additionally, the Lions gain the third-most total yards per game. The Colts allow a lot of yards, so the Lions should be able to move the ball up and down the field. If their offense stays hot, the Lions will win this game.

Detroit has won eight straight games since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. In those eight games, the Lions have scored 40+ points five times. They have scored 52 points twice. This team can run up the score, and they make it look easy. However, they also win the close ones as they have four wins by one score. With their ability to run up the score, the Colts are going to be in a lot of trouble if they are not careful.

Jared Goff has plenty of weapons with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, David Montgomery, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Detroit is only going to get stronger with Sam LaPorta returning from injury in Week 12. Forget about how good the Lions' defense can be. Their offense is more than good enough to keep up when their defense fails. With all these weapons, it is easy to see why the Lions are heavy favorites.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Colts have to keep up on offense if they want to pull off the upset. Indianapolis is coming off a win against the New York Jets, which is not a great win, but it is a step in the right direction. The Colts handed the reins back over to Anthony Richardson, and he was able to prove why. In that game, Richardson threw for 272 yards and a touchdown. He was able to rush for two more, as well. If Richardson can have another good game, the Colts will put up a fight.

Indianapolis has a chance to create a few turnovers. Goff usually takes care of the ball, but he did throw five interceptions against the Houston Texans. With that said Goff can be a bit careless with the ball. The Colts have to take advantage of that. If the Colts can get a few interceptions or cause a few fumbles, they will be able to cover the spread at the very least.

Final Lions-Colts Prediction & Pick

The Lions are arguably the best team in the NFL. They are playing great football, and they are showing why they are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. I am going to take the Lions to cover the spread.

Final Lions-Colts Prediction & Pick: Lions -7.5 (-105)