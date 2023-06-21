The hype is real for the Detroit Lions heading into the 2023 NFL season, and they have tried to capitalize on it by releasing a new alternate helmet. However, it seems to have backfired, as Lions fans are roasting the new look on Twitter.

ain’t she a beaut — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 21, 2023

Maybe it will grow on me but the combo does not work at all pic.twitter.com/i78m5aze9r — Joey〽️ (@LionTakes) June 21, 2023

That lion is skinny and weak — Jake Who Tweets (@Jake_Who_Tweets) June 21, 2023

I don’t wanna be that guy but this should’ve been it.

I like the final decision but it’s a little dated looking. I get the nostalgia and all the symbolism but it’s just not doing it for me pic.twitter.com/YetUyzAkDT — Erin Weatherly (@ewweath) June 21, 2023

What will be the Lions record next season? pic.twitter.com/OcU8aw8Ab5 — Harrison Krank 🐊 (@HarrisonKrank) June 21, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The lion looks like it was drawn by a child — Chris (@Chris_Weiner95) June 21, 2023

It is certainly an interesting new helmet for the Lions and fans are not mincing any words. A lot of the criticism stems from the combination of the new helmet with the grey uniforms, although some are ridiculing the lion insignia or the two pillars behind it. Either way, the criticism is futile as the Lions will be wearing these new helmets regardless.

Even if the helmets aren't loved by fans, they will love them soon enough if Detroit starts to win ball games this year. There hasn't been this much excitement for a Lions team in a long time, but after winning eight of their last ten games to end last year's campaign, Lions fans can hardly wait for the season to get going.

Most Detroit fans are eagerly awaiting the offensive side of the ball this year after having one of the better units in the NFL in 2022. Jared Goff had a great season at quarterback, and he will look to keep up the great chemistry he built with Amon-Ra St. Brown and the rest of the receiving corps.

As of right now, many believe that Detroit could take the NFC North given how wide open the division is. Still, all but one thing can be guaranteed until the season gets going; the Lions will have to win games in these new helmets or a lot more criticism will be coming their way.