The Detroit Lions have had quite the offseason already. But now, all eyes will be on the Motor City in one week's time. The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in the heart of downtown Detroit at Campus Martius Park and the Hart Plaza. With that in mind, it's time now for another Lions mock draft.
Detroit is in an interesting position. They have been one of the better drafting teams in the NFL since Brad Holmes took over as general manager. However, they had a top-10 pick in each of the previous three drafts. Now, their first round-pick comes at 29th overall.
Furthermore, there isn't a clear direction Detroit may go in this year. They have a ton of options at the 2024 NFL Draft. And as we get closer to the event, it will become harder to figure out just what Holmes will do with his selection. In any event, here is one attempt at a seven-round Lions mock draft with the event just one week away.
Round 1, Pick 29: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The Detroit Lions have already addressed the cornerback position this offseason. They acquired Carlton Davis III through a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And then, they signed Amik Robertson in NFL Free Agency. Furthermore, Emmanuel Moseley is back in the fold after a season-ending injury in his first game with Detroit.
All that said, the Lions can still address their corner depth. That rang true even before the team released Cam Sutton after a warrant was issued for his arrest. In this Lions mock draft, Detroit adds a corner who could start for them immediately. Kool-Aid McKinstry could make an impact as a starter in Week 1.
McKinstry is a remarkable communicator on the field with impressive ball skills and the ability to disrupt passes and intimidate his opponents. He can struggle against physical wide receivers and be overaggressive at times. Still, he brings a lot of upside and the ability to slot in immediately if Detroit needs him.
Round 2, Pick 61: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
The Lions also addressed their need for an EDGE rusher in NFL Free Agency. They signed Marcus Davenport to a one-year contract. However, they can do more at the position. And they would benefit from having a more long-term option opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. In this Lions mock draft, that option is Bralen Trice.
Trice has an impressive motor for his size and incredible mobility. He is strong at the point of attack, which helps him seal the edge. Furthermore, he is great at recognizing and adjusting to blocks. The Washington product isn't the most twitchy prospect in the class. And that limits his pass-rush arsenal.
Regardless, Trice possesses the raw physical attributes to succeed at the NFL level. He is a bit of a project, but he can still contribute right away. Whether he starts for the Lions is up for debate. But they certainly wouldn't go wrong with adding another pass-rusher to the roster ahead of the 2024 season.
Round 3, Pick 73 (via MIN): Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
The Lions have not addressed the wide receiver position outside of re-signing a few of their own. Most of this is due to the team's belief in Jameson Williams following a promising sophomore campaign. However, with Josh Reynolds leaving for the Denver Broncos, there is room to add another pass catcher.
Roman Wilson is an interesting option in this Lions mock draft. Wilson is likely to play out of the slot in the NFL. And Detroit needs more talent and depth on the outside. Adding Wilson could allow Amon-Ra St. Brown to play outside more. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has shown a willingness to play St. Brown anywhere they need him to in the past.
Wilson has a lot of traits that may appeal to the Lions. He can create separation and has impressive vertical speed. If Wilson adds some strength, the sky is the limit for him. And this could be a sneaky good pick from Brad Holmes.
Round 5, Pick 164: Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa
The Lions did address the defensive tackle position this spring, signing DJ Reader. However, they have shown a ton of interest in Khristian Boyd. They hosted the Northern Iowa product on a top-30 visit. As a result, they take him here in this Lions mock draft.
Boyd is a formidable run defender with some pass-rushing upside. He can get stuck on blocks against lineman with longer arms, though. In any event, the Lions aren't afraid of taking small school prospects. And they take another intriguing one with this pick.
Round 6, Pick 201: Sione Vaki, S, Utah
Vaki is another player that has received interest from the Lions ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. He could go earlier than he does in this Lions mock draft. However, don't be surprised if the Utah product is a Detroit player by the time the draft is all said and done. He is a versatile and physically tough player who adds depth to the Lions following the release of veteran Tracy Walker III earlier in the offseason.
Round 6, Pick 205 (via TB): Dylan McMahon, OG, NC State
The Lions signed veteran Kevin Zeitler in NFL Free Agency. However, he is on a one-year deal and is in the back end of his career. Detroit also needs to prepare for the eventual retirement of center Frank Ragnow. Dylan McMahon heads to Detroit in this Lions mock draft as a player who could step in this season in case of injury. Down the line, he could replace Zeitler or Ragnow if they want to try him at center.
Round 7, Pick 249: Joshua Karty, K, Stanford
The Lions have Michael Badgley on the roster, but the team could still add a kicker. Especially given Badgley's unreliability on deeper kicks. In this Lions mock draft, they take Joshua Karty, a kicker who has seen improvement over the last two seasons. He has shown the ability to make kicks from nearly 60 yards, and he is an accurate kicker to boot. At the very least, he provides competition for Badgley in training camp with the potential to take the starting job from the veteran.