The Lions fell apart in the NFC Championship Game, and Rex Ryan explained why the loss is so disappointing for the franchise.

The Detroit Lions very nearly found their way into Super Bowl 58, but ended up collapsing and losing the NFC Championship Game 34-31 at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Coming up just short of having a shot to win it all is very tough, and Rex Ryan is one guy who certainly understands the sort of pain that the Lions are dealing with currently.

Ryan doesn't have the greatest track record as a head coach, but he did lead the New York Jets to the AFC Championship Game in his first two seasons in charge, and he helped the Baltimore Ravens make it to the same spot during his final season as their defensive coordinator. Ryan knows just how difficult suffering a loss in this game is, and he shed some light on why this is such a disappointing outcome for Detroit.

Rex Ryan on the Lions' loss in the NFC Championship Game: "This is the most devastating loss of all-time. I've lost three championship games. You know what you get when you lose a championship game? Not a dang thing. Nothing. Absolutely nothing. This will haunt you for the rest… pic.twitter.com/A2eTdtmw3m — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 29, 2024

Rex Ryan's comments are spot on for a number of reasons. Not only did the Lions collapse in stunning fashion in this game, as they coughed up a 17-point lead on the way to this loss, but their season is now over. Instead of having an opportunity to play for a chance to win a championship in two weeks in Las Vegas, they will be headed on their vacations earlier than they would have liked to.

That's the nature of the NFL, although it's particularly heartbreaking considering how Detroit lost this game. Either way, they have a lot of talent on their roster, and they should remain competitive for years to come after decades of struggling. That doesn't reduce the sting of losing, though, and it's clear that this defeat is going to hurt them for quite some time.