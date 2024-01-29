The Lions may have wasted their best chance to capture the Super Bowl

Opportunity only knocks once. That statement can't be any more true in the NFL. We've seen many stars and teams make it to the Super Bowl, only to never make it back. Superstars that won one Super Bowl, but never got a chance at another title. In a league as cutthroat as the NFL, you have to make your opportunities count. That's the lesson that the Detroit Lions are learning the hard way now.

See, the Lions are an upstart team, a team looking to prove that they are worthy contenders for the Super Bowl trophy. There weren't always like this, though. Just two years ago, this same team was vying for a top pick in the following year's draft. Their first win would come in Week 12. It was that bad.

This season, the Lions got a golden opportunity to compete for the championship. Over the course of the last few seasons, the team has slowly but surely grown. Their offense soared to new heights with Jared Goff under center and Dan Campbell on the sidelines, flanked by a bevy of weapons. Their defense also evolved, turning into a pretty solid unit on a good day. There were whispers around the team, whispers that only intensified as the team started to get more and more wins.

“Is this the year the Lions break their championship drought?”

The Lions' golden chance

The cards certainly aligned for the Lions to make a deep push into February. Their division was undergoing a major shift, and they were primed to take over. The Green Bay Packers just lost Aaron Rodgers to free agency, and their team was incredibly young even without Jordan Love. The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a brutal upset that put their legitimacy into question. The Bears… well, are the Bears.

Winning the division is pretty much the easiest and best way to qualify for the NFL playoffs. Gambling on a Wild Card spot is tricky business, as you'll pretty much be forced to play away games for the entire contest. When you win the division, though, you guarantee yourself at least one home playoff game. The Lions took advantage of that, winning the NFC North for the first time in ages.

They were certainly aided by outside factors, though. The Vikings crumbled after Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury. The Packers had a slow start to the season before figuring things out. By the time Week 16 ended, the Lions already had firm control of the division.

A wasted opportunity

The Lions handled their first two playoff opponents quite well. Ex-Detroit star Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams were dispatched in the Wild Card. Baker Mayfield's Cinderella run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was ended in the Divisional Round.

Against the 49ers, the Lions were rightfully considered as the underdogs. They came packing quite the bite, though, as they jumped into an early lead during their NFC Championship Game. Detroit had the upper hand and looked to completely finish off the 49ers. However, their eagerness led to their downfall. The decision to go for it on fourth down ultimately cost them the critical points they needed to finish them off.

It's easy to say that losing here, in the NFC Championship Game, is a perfectly fine result. They went toe-to-toe with the Niners, and they'll surely be back next year… right? Surely this won't be the last time they'll make it this far.

Unfortunately, that's not a guarantee. Few things in the NFL are guaranteed. Just ask the Cincinnati Bengals, who made it to the Super Bowl in 2021, but now completely missed the playoffs. Or ask Dan Marino's Miami Dolphins, who had one Super Bowl appearance… and nothing more than that.

The path that the Lions took to the NFCCG was rocky, but it was significantly less tough than it should've been. The Packers are just going to be better now with Love finally settling in. The Vikings should have Kirk Cousins back, and will be a much tougher opponent. Heck, even the Bears could make some noise with a rookie QB next season. There's no more slow starts for their rivals, no more freak injuries that destroy the team.

Outside of the NFC North, there are also some other dangerous teams. The Cowboys, despite being ridiculed repeatedly, are a dangerous regular-season contender. The Eagles are bound to bounce back after this disastrous season. The Rams, Seahawks, and even the Buccaneers are sneaky contenders. And, of course, the 49ers are not going anywhere.

So yes, when Dan Campbell says that the Lions coughed up their best Super Bowl shot, he means it. They may never get a chance as good as this again.