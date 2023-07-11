The Detroit Lions are still rolling with Jared Goff at quarterback but did add Hendon Hooker, a standout at Tennessee, in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old has learned a lot from Goff so far, making the start to his career productive as he looks to eventually make it to the field.

After transferring from Virginia Tech, Hooker dominated with Tennessee for two seasons. He compiled 6,080 passing yards, 58 touchdown passes to just five picks and a completion percentage of 68.8 percent in addition to 1,046 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. The Lions made him the 68th overall pick and the fifth QB to be selected.

Hooker was unable to participate in the Lions' offseason workouts to this point after tearing his ACL in November. He said at a youth football camp that he hosted in Knoxville that he is “progressing really well” in his rehab, according to Cora Hall of the Knoxville News Sentinel.

“I'm really just taking it day-by-day and continuing to build my body back up to where I want it to be and even better,” Hooker said, via the Knoxville News Sentinel.

The Lions had one of the best offenses in the NFL last season. Barring injury to Goff, Hooker will watch from the bench as fellow rookie Jahmyr Gibbs joins Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, David Montgomery and Marvin Jones, among others, in the high-scoring Detroit system. For now, Hooker will simply work on improving his own skills.

“I love the Detroit staff,” Hooker said, via the Knoxville News Sentinel. “They're very supportive. Always teaching and hungry to get better. There's a competitive aspect from every coach that we have. It's always a competition on the field. Offense, defense it's always going to be some chatter going back and forth, and I love that. I want be a part of something that's going to continue to progress to get better, and that's what we're trying to do. We're trying to win ballgames.”

Hendon Hooker may not bring an immense amount of value to the Lions right now as the backup quarterback. But is imperative that he stays ready to go, especially if Detroit views him as Goff's future successor.