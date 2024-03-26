The Detroit Lions have revamped their secondary in countless ways over the past few seasons, but it was their secondary that ultimately let them down against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. This offseason, former Lions free agent signee Cameron Sutton added insult to injury as it was revealed that a warrant was out for his arrest over a felony charge of domestic battery.
The Sutton news is just one pillar of an eventful offseason so far for Detroit, one that may include extensions for two of the team's shining lights on offense. The NFL Draft is being held in the Motor City this season, and Detroit has a late first round pick that could be spent on any one of these three players.
On Tuesday, Detroit Lions President Rod Wood's story of Sutton's arrest was shared in an NBCSports.com article, adding clarity to the transgressions that occurred involving the former Pittsburgh Steeler, as well the events that led to his release from Wood's team.
Wood's Shocking Cam Sutton Revelation, Revealed
According to Wood, Sutton was at the Lions' practice facility one day before news broke of his felony arrest, adding to the complexity of the situation.
“We learned about the warrant the same time everybody else did, on social media,” Wood said to Fox 2 Detroit, while attending league meetings in Orlando, Florida.
“And we were able to speak to Cam because he was actually in our building,” Wood continued. “And we found him, he was down with our strength staff. He showed up unexpectedly to work out.
“We were able to talk to him in person; not me but other members of the staff. And he left the building and we released him the next day and no one has spoken to him since.”
Sutton Advised to Seek Legal Counsel
Sutton had 50 tackles and six passes defensed last season for the Lions. His physicality earned him a place in Lions fans' hearts alongside safety Kerby Joseph and the rest of the Lions' defensive backs. Sutton advised his teammates and Lions fans to take on a ‘villain' role while Joseph previously seemed to predict a Super Bowl appearance for Detroit's Honolulu Blue and Silver clad roster.
Last Wednesday, news broke that he is wanted for arrest in Florida. Wood advised him to seek legal counsel.
“What he's done is kind of up to him at this point,” the Lions team president said.
Detroit has been led in recent years by Head Coach Dan Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes, two of the rising stars of the National Football League in their respective fields. Dan Campbell has a 24-26-1 overall record as Lions coach, but has predicted a Super Bowl appearance this offseason, a stark contrast from his defeatist attitude after the Lions lost to the 49ers earlier this year.
Brad Holmes will help the Lions to select their next wave of stars in April. His draft record is just one major plus of his time so far in Detroit, as Holmes has brought the expertise of a former player into his executive role with the Lions.