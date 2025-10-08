Recently, word broke that the Detroit Lions were not happy with the way some teams were blocking their star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. The news was reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter during Monday Night Countdown this week.

“The Detroit Lions have taken notice, and they've asked the league office to monitor the plays against Aidan Hutchinson,” Schefter said, per Sports Illustrated. “Not that that will protect him out there, but clearly people have noticed some of the plays, and the Lions want the league office to notice as well.”

Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell is responding to those reports.

“That's bogus. That's a bogus report. I don't know where that came from. Nobody from here ever did that,” said Campbell, via Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News on X, formerly Twitter.

“Game's played a certain way, that's the way it goes.”

At this point, it's unclear who Schefter's source was in the organization and if Dan Campbell is truly aware of everything that leaks from the team.

An interesting story

Article Continues Below

Hutchinson has picked up right where he left off as one of the best pass rushers in the game last year before an injury cut his 2024 season short. He's been a big part of the reason why the Lions have still been a respectable defensive unit this year despite still having some major questions in their secondary.

It makes sense that opposing teams would want to devote some extra attention to Hutchinson on the offensive line, but whether or not they are doing so legally remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the Lions seem to have fully shaken off their rough start in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers by reeling off four straight wins, albeit not against the greatest of competition so far.

That will all change this weekend when the Lions hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle of two Super Bowl hopefuls. That game is slated to kick off on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.